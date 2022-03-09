Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $965.10 million. Albemarle posted sales of $829.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $141.94 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.