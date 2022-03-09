Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.01 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $171.80 million and $19.01 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

