Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

