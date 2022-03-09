Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 13.1% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.17. 20,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 761,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock worth $3,308,969. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after buying an additional 109,595 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Alector by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alector by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

