Algorand Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and approximately $162.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00185019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00338116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00051535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,060,395,892 coins and its circulating supply is 6,625,057,183 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

