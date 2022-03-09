Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,976,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $95.57 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $270.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.