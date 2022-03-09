Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Kevin B. Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 1.38. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,348,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.