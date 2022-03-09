ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of ALLETE worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ALLETE by 9.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.