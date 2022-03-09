Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.30

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 3301653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 43.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

