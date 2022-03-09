Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Dean Buckley Acquires 7,000 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Dean Buckley acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.78) per share, with a total value of £62,930 ($82,455.45).

On Thursday, December 30th, Dean Buckley acquired 3,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.50) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,487.42).

LON:ATST opened at GBX 919 ($12.04) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 983.70. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. Alliance Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 867.84 ($11.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.22).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

