Alliance Wealth Management Group Acquires 35,949 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.