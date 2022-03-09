Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

