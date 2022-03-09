Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 507,071 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 87,349 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. 11,192,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,592,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.