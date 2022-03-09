Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 8,738 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,469,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.