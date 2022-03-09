AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NIE traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,413. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $90,469.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.