Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

