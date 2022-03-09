Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.68. Allot Communications shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 529,152 shares.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allot Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.