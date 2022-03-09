Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.79 and last traded at $117.65. Approximately 2,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

