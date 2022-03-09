Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.79 and last traded at $117.65. Approximately 2,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.