Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Brin Sergey Sells 5,384 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GOOG traded up $131.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,677.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,398. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,010.73 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,719.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,822.53.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

