ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.27% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.