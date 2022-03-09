Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ALTG opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 351,735 shares of company stock worth $4,658,869. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

