Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 118,908.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 286,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Altimmune by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

