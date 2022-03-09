Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.29 million and a P/E ratio of -179.60. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.16.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

