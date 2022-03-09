AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) Shares Down 8.2%

AltShares Trust (LON:ARB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73). 3,334,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,634,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of £262.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.