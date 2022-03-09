Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $115,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,915,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $46.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,766.73. 88,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,088.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,304.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.