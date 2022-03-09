Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 11.1% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $65.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,785.58. 4,053,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,076.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3,301.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

