Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,106.3% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 39,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $65.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,785.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,053,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,076.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,301.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

