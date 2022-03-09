Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Bank of America

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRC. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,652. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

