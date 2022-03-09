American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 575,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,174% from the average session volume of 45,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Acquisition Opportunity by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Acquisition Opportunity by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

