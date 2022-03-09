American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.79 and last traded at $46.79. 33,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 7,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter.

