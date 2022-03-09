American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

BATS:QCON opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69.

