American International Group Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rogers worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rogers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $272.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.89. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.57. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $172.84 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

