American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.52

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as low as C$2.70. American Lithium shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 1,076,315 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.17. The firm has a market cap of C$594.31 million and a PE ratio of -23.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.52.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.