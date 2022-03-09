American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 164.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.25% of American Vanguard worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVD. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

