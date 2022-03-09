Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as high as C$1.66. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 843,607 shares traded.

USA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

