Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.89

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 323936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,986.56. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$583,348.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,546,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,856,752. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,700 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822 over the last three months.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

