Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 141,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 372,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

