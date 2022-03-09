AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $17,286.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars.

