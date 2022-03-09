Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AP opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.09% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

