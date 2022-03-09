Amy Messano Sells 396 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $25,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALTR stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. 136,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,626. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,518 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

