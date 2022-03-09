Amy Messano Sells 396 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $25,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ALTR stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. 136,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,626. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
