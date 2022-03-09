Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $6,810,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $1,226,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,191. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.85 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

