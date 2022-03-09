Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Announce $2.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $120.04 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

