Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $989.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.34 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

