Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $738.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $737.96 million. Avaya reported sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.53. Avaya has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

