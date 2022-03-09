Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will post $14.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.54 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $56.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.44 billion to $65.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.14 billion to $59.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,489 shares of company stock worth $25,724,352 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $13,094,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $3,178,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,324,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.