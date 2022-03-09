Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to report $8.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.05 billion and the lowest is $7.82 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $43.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

