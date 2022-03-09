Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,115. The stock has a market cap of $224.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 26.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 537,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

