Analysts Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to post $34.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the highest is $34.50 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $24.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $143.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $207.27 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QIPT. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.