Analysts Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to post $34.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the highest is $34.50 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $24.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $143.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $207.27 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QIPT. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

