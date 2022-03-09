Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (BDC, CCO, CTMX, DQ, GLP, GMS, KDP, LSGOF, LVTX, LYB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 9th:
Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Workday (NYSE:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Belden Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.