Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%.

Shares of BMRA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 82,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biomerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

